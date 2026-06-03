Chelsea could launch Exequiel Palacios move this summer.

Chelsea could seek to reunite Xabi Alonso with Exequiel Palacios this summer.

Chelsea’s search for midfield reinforcements under Xabi Alonso has already produced links with Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios. The Argentine international worked successfully with Alonso in Germany, and reports from Argentina suggest a reunion at Stamford Bridge could become a possibility.

Palacios endured a difficult 2025/26 campaign. Injuries restricted him to just over 1,500 minutes in all competitions, while he managed only one assist across the season. That was a noticeable drop from the influence he showed during Leverkusen’s historic Bundesliga-winning campaign in 2023/24.

During that title-winning season, Palacios was one of Alonso’s most important players. He contributed six goals and six assists while helping Leverkusen win the first league title in their history. His ability to control midfield spaces, support attacks, and maintain intensity made him central to Alonso’s system.

He remained involved the following season, making 38 appearances, although his output dropped to one goal and one assist. At that stage, his performances were still strong enough to attract links with Manchester City and Liverpool.

According to DSports Radio 103.1 via X, Alonso has long admired Palacios and even considered him during discussions around a possible move to Real Madrid before joining Chelsea. However, there is currently no indication of formal talks between Chelsea and Leverkusen, and no transfer fee has been mentioned.

For now, the story appears to be based largely on the relationship between player and manager. Even so, given Chelsea’s expected midfield reshuffle, the link is unlikely to disappear quickly.

From a tactical perspective, Palacios would offer Chelsea a midfielder already familiar with Alonso’s demands. That is important because Alonso’s system requires central players who understand spacing, pressing triggers, and quick ball circulation. Palacios is not a pure destroyer or a luxury playmaker. He is a connector. He can receive under pressure, move possession through midfield, and support both defensive and attacking phases. At Leverkusen, he often helped link deeper buildup with advanced runners, allowing the team to stay compact while still progressing forward.

Chelsea already have athletic midfielders, but Palacios would bring tactical rhythm and positional intelligence. His understanding of Alonso’s methods could help speed up the adaptation process at Stamford Bridge. The concern is fitness and especially after an injury-disrupted season, Chelsea would need to be convinced he can cope with Premier League intensity across a full campaign.

Palacios makes sense as an Alonso-specific signing, but Chelsea should be careful. His tactical fit is obvious, yet his recent injury record makes the deal risky. Unless Leverkusen are willing to sell at a sensible price, Chelsea may be better served targeting a younger, more durable midfielder with similar qualities.