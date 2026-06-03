Alex Scott contract talks with Bournemouth hit an impasse

Alex Scott has been linked with a move away from Bournemouth after an impressive season.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Aston Villa are interested in signing the central midfielder this summer. The player is reportedly valued at £60 million, but the Cherries are unwilling to sanction his departure. They are hoping to agree on a new contract with the player.

However, a report from TEAMtalk claims that contract talks between the club and the player have now stalled. The development will come as a huge boost for any club hoping to sign the midfielder.

Chelsea need more control in the middle of the park, and Scott could prove to be an excellent addition. He is very good at controlling the tempo of the game and recycling possession. He will also add creativity and defensive cover to the team. He has been a complete midfielder for Bournemouth, and there is no doubt that he has the ability to play for a bigger club.

Manchester United will need to improve in the middle of the park as well. They have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need a team capable of doing well in the Premier League and in Europe. Scott could help them dominate the contest in the middle of the park. The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the country will be exciting for the midfielder as well.

Can Aston Villa convince Alex Scott?

Finally, Aston Villa are interested in the player. They won the UEFA Europa League this past season and secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign. They have a quality team and a quality manager. They need to keep improving the team to compete with elite clubs, and someone like Scott will help them do so.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to join the club instead of Chelsea or Manchester United. The asking price could be an issue for Aston Villa, and they need to improve multiple areas of the squad. On the other hand, Chelsea and Manchester United might be better placed to invest £60 million in the player.