Manchester United eye Marc Bernal move

Manchester United are reportedly contemplating a move for Barcelona gem Marc Bernal, with Michael Carrick prioritising midfield depth.

The transfer chiefs at Manchester United have a considerable task on their hands as they look to shape the upcoming window for success. The Red Devils are eager to improve certain first-team positions while also building sufficient squad depth as they prepare for a return to the Champions League. Fichajes reports a possible interest in 19-year-old Barcelona whizkid Marc Bernal as part of their midfield rebuild, although a deal could prove challenging.

Marc Bernal was unfortunate to see his 2024–25 season cut short due to an ACL rupture at a time when he was showing significant promise. However, after returning from the serious knee injury, the midfielder has become a moderate part of Hansi Flick’s plans, making 33 appearances across all competitions last season.

Known for his ball distribution as well as his ball-winning ability, the player has a long future ahead in the game, particularly in Barcelona’s ultra-attacking system. However, there is an outside chance he could be persuaded to move away from the club, with Manchester United among those rumoured to hold an interest in the 19-year-old.

Manchester United to chase Marc Bernal?

Manchester United have been planning a major midfield rebuild ahead of the summer, with several key targets mentioned in media reports. Bernal is the latest name to surface on that shortlist, with Michael Carrick potentially viewing the Spaniard as both a depth option and a rotational player.

There is a case for Manchester United to pursue the young Spanish star, as they could offer him a strong opportunity to establish himself in England. At Barcelona, the 19-year-old is not a guaranteed starter but certainly can succeed under Flick, particularly in the long term. The Catalans are expected to make any move difficult despite reports of a potential €60 million offer, as the midfielder has a massive release clause in his contract.

Who are Manchester United’s midfield targets?

Aside from the reported interest in Bernal, Manchester United are working actively behind the scenes to secure their preferred targets. They are reportedly close to signing Atalanta’s Ederson, according to multiple reports, while players such as Elliot Anderson and Joao Gomes have also been mentioned.

The Red Devils are also reportedly keen on West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes, with the race for the Portuguese midfielder expected to intensify amid rumoured interest from Arsenal. For now, Manchester United remain focused on strengthening their midfield as they aim to add depth ahead of their return to the Champions League next season.