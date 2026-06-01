PSG rule out summer move for Julian Alvarez

Paris Saint-Germain will not pursue a deal for 26-year-old Atletico Madrid attacker Julian Alvarez in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Julian Alvarez is the subject of interest from PSG. The update has boosted the prospects of Arsenal and Barcelona, with the two European giants getting a clearer run at the 26-year-old Atletico Madrid attacker. However, a summer move will not be straightforward due to the Spanish club’s reluctance to sell him.

Julian Alvarez and an impressive Atletico Madrid journey so far

Julian Alvarez has become one of Europe’s leading strikers since joining Atletico Madrid from Manchester City in August 2024. Though inconsistent at times, Alvarez has been pivotal for Los Rojiblancos in 24 months.

The Argentine international has scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in 49 outings across all competitions in the 2025/26 season. Meanwhile, Alvarez’s improved form in recent weeks has raised his stock further, with widespread reports linking him with Arsenal, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain as the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

A man in demand

Arsenal may dip into the market for a versatile attacker in the summer transfer window. While Mikel Arteta has three strikers in his squad, Gabriel Jesus’s long-term future is reportedly uncertain. Additionally, Viktor Gyokeres has impressed in fits and starts since arriving from Sporting CP last summer. So, Alvarez has emerged as a viable target for Arsenal. Recent reports have claimed that they are ready to sell Jesus and Kai Havertz to land him.

Meanwhile, Julian Alvarez has been on Barcelona’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest reflects their need for reinforcement, as Robert Lewandowski is leaving as a free agent this summer. So, Barcelona must plan for life after the veteran Polish striker, with Alvarez reportedly emerging as a top target for the Blaugrana.

As for PSG, Luis Enrique has reportedly been pushing to bring the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner to Parc des Princes. While Ousmane Dembele has been exceptional as a striker since last season, his exploits have relegated Goncalo Ramos to a squad role. The Portuguese international may leave PSG this summer, and it behoves Les Parisiens to sign a recognised striker to continue the squad evolution under Luis Enrique.

However, with PSG no longer chasing Alvarez, they may look elsewhere for a new striker. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid’s recent social media posts underscore the club’s reluctance to sell the former Manchester City striker this summer, creating a stumbling block for Arsenal and Barcelona.