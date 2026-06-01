Crystal Palace in transfer tussle to sign Calum Adamson, Rangers want to keep him

Crystal Palace are gearing up for an intense transfer battle in their pursuit of Rangers midfield sensation Calum Adamson.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest could battle it out for the signature of Calum Adamson. Both Premier League clubs have been scouting him closely and could push for his signature, given his impressive long-term potential.

The youngster has entered the final year of his contract at Ibrox, which certainly complicates things for Rangers, who are determined to keep hold of the 18-year-old. They want to secure his long-term future with a new deal and are optimistic about getting a deal done.

Adamson enjoyed a breakthrough campaign while on loan at Alloa Athletic last season. The teenager got a taste of first-team football for the first time in his career, and he passed with flying colours. He was involved in 31 matches across competitions and contributed towards eight goals.

Adamson finds himself at a crossroads

While the youngster prefers playing as a no. 8, the Scottish youth international was deployed as a no. 10 as well as a six when needed. His impressive rise has caught the attention of several well-known clubs, and Rangers will struggle to keep hold of the youngster.

Crystal Palace are working hard to lure him to Selhurst Park. The Eagles have an impressive track record of developing young players and helping them reach their true potential. They could look to use that reputation to convince the teenager that joining them would be the ideal next step in his career.

Amidst uncertainty around the future of the Liverpool-linked Adam Wharton, investing in Adamson would certainly make sense. However, the Eagles will face stiff competition from Nottingham Forest, whose scouts are also impressed with the rise he has enjoyed in the last 12 months.

The Tricky Trees could soon lose out on Elliot Anderson amid his reported links with Manchester City. While Adamson cannot replace Anderson right away, he could help in the long run. Even though both Premier League outfits are pushing to sign him, Rangers remain optimistic about retaining the youngster’s services. They have already started planning for another loan move, as they look to ensure he continues to develop at a similar pace.