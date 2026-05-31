Arsenal eyeing summer move for Marco Carnesecchi

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing Marco Carnesecchi from Atalanta, amid claims that they are involved in talks with the goalkeeper’s agent.

Arsenal could angle for a new goalkeeper to add competition for places ahead of the new season. As per Tutto Atalanta, Marco Carnesecchi is a name high on their list, with suggestions that observers have watched the Atalanta star in action many times during the season.

Marco Carnesecchi is widely considered the best goalkeeper in Italy under the age of 26 at the moment, and rightly so. The keeper has put in consistent displays for Atalanta in a rather complicated system, and his performances have captured the attention of Arsenal.

The North London side are not alone in admiring him, as Manchester United considered a move last summer before they signed Belgian Senne Lammens. Back to Carnesecchi, Arsenal have reportedly been in dialogue with his agent, Alessandro Lucci, the same person who manages Gunners star Riccardo Calafiori.

Who is Marco Carnesecchi?

Arsenal are very specific about their player choices under Mikel Arteta, and the same goes for a new goalkeeper. Carnesecchi has been impressing with his displays, which saw him keep 17 clean sheets in 50 appearances across all competitions for Atalanta this season. The 192-centimetre-tall keeper is also great with his feet, thus making him ideal for Arteta’s style of building from the back.

At 25, he has a long future ahead and probably the best footballing years in front of him, so a move to a team like Arsenal would make sense. Moreover, there have been rumours of Inter Milan’s interest in Kepa Arrizabalaga, which could make Carnesecchi the ideal alternative to the Spaniard and an ideal competitor for the No. 1 spot alongside David Raya.

Atalanta to name their price for Carnesecchi?

Atalanta values Carnesecchi at €40 million, and it appears they are not in the mood to offer discounts for their rising star. Given that the keeper has a contract until 2028, there is certainly room for negotiations to decrease the asking price. However, with one of the most promising goalkeepers in their ranks, the Bergamo side is expected to drive a hard bargain, considering Arsenal are not the only interested team.

Juventus are also thought to be considering a move for the €40 million-rated goalkeeper as a replacement for Michele Di Gregorio. Hence, Atalanta have plenty of reasons to keep demanding their price, while Arsenal may look to convince the keeper as well as invest in a new player in the position to increase competition.