Bournemouth initiate move to re-sign Nathan Ake

Bournemouth are working on the deal to sign out-of-favour Manchester City defender Nathan Ake this summer.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Bournemouth are keen on bringing Nathan Ake back to the Vitality Stadium. The Cherries have knocked on Manchester City’s doors to enquire about his availability. The Citizens are open to his potential departure this summer, and could demand £20 million to part ways with him. However, Bournemouth face stiff competition from Crystal Palace and Leeds United.

After things did not work out for him at Chelsea, Ake joined Bournemouth on loan back in 2016. The move was made permanent in the following summer, and after a four-year spell at the club, he earned a £41 million move to Manchester City.

The 31-year-old was an integral part of their first team under Pep Guardiola to begin with and made quite a name for himself with his impressive performances at centre-back and left-back. However, the last few seasons have not gone according to plan for him.

The Dutchman lost his place in the team during the 2024/25 season, amidst injury struggles, and found himself on the bench on the majority of the occasions in the recently concluded campaign. He was involved in 32 matches, but racked up just over 1,600 minutes.

While the experienced defender still has a year left on his deal, City are reportedly ready to negotiate his departure. The update by TEAMtalk has suggested that the Citizens are looking to reshape their squad in the wake of Pep Guardiola’s departure. Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and Leeds United have emerged as potential destinations for the veteran centre-back.

Why do the Cherries want Ake back in their team?

Ake’s representatives are looking at different options, and the idea of returning to the Vitality Stadium is quite appealing for them, given their previous connection and the fact that he could have a prominent role there.

The Dutchman’s entourage are are assessing options across the Premier League and Europe, with Bournemouth viewed as a club that could appeal strongly to the defender, given his previous connection to the club and the guarantee of regular football.

With the club securing UEFA Europa League football for the first time in history, Ake can play a big role due to his experience of playing in four competitions in a season. Meanwhile, Bournemouth want a new left-sided centre-back amidst uncertainty around Marcos Senesi’s future, who looks Tottenham-bound.

Bournemouth face stiff competition

While the Cherries have made their move to bring back the Dutch international, they will face stiff competition from Leeds and Crystal Palace. Both clubs have expressed their interest but have yet to make a move. The Eagles are yet to replace Marc Guehi, and they lack depth at the back. As a result, pushing for Ake’s signature makes sense.

As far as Leeds United are concerned, they are doing everything in their power to keep hold of Pascal Struijk amidst increasing interest in his services. However, if he does end up leaving, the 31-year-old could be a quality replacement. Even if Struijk remains at Elland Road, Leeds United will need another centre-back, as Daniel Farke employs a 3-5-2 formation, which requires three top-notch central defenders.