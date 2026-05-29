PSG step up interest in Ruben Dias, face Real Madrid threat

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club ahead of the summer transfer window.

PSG are hoping to sign Ruben Dias in the coming months, but it is unclear if Manchester City are prepared to sanction his departure. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Portuguese international could cost around €60 million.

Dias has been outstanding for Manchester City, and he would strengthen PSG’s defence as well. They have top-quality defenders like Marquinhos and Willian Pacho at their disposal. However, they are looking to build for the future, as Marquinhos is on the wrong side of 30 and and nearing the end of his peak years.

Dias could play at the highest level for a few more seasons. He has the quality and leadership skills to help them improve as well, having donned the armband for Manchester City in recent seasons. Meanwhile, City’s €60 million asking price seems reasonable for a player of his quality.

PSG are among the wealthiest clubs in the world, and they can afford the fee. Convincing the experienced defender to join the club might not be too difficult either. Manchester City have lost Pep Guardiola, and it could trigger a major exodus this summer.

Several players have been linked with a move away from Manchester City, with Bernardo Silva and John Stones deciding to leave as free agents. Perhaps, the Portuguese International is prepared to try out a new challenge.

Manchester City are entering a period of transition, and top players could look to move on and join clubs where they can win instantly. Dias has the quality to play for the world’s biggest clubs, and he could be an asset to PSG. He can also justify the €60 million asking price.

Real Madrid also want Dias

Meanwhile, the player has also been linked with Real Madrid by widespread reports in recent weeks. The Merengues have been quite poor defensively this season, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are in the twilight stages of their careers, with the former set to depart as a free agent.

Additionally, Eder Militao has struggled with persistent fitness issues in recent seasons. Real Madrid need younger alternatives, and Dias would be ideal. Both clubs have the resources to afford the Manchester City defender, and he will not have a shortage of quality options if he decides to depart from the Etihad.