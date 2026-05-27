Jorge Mendes offers Ruben Dias to Real Madrid

Ruben Dias has been linked with a move away from Manchester City ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Ruben Dias’s agent Jorge Mendes has offered the player to Real Madrid. Interestingly, the update has suggested that Jose Mourinho is an admirer of the Manchester City defender’s temperament, decisiveness, and tremendous leadership skills.

Dias has been outstanding for Manchester City since joining them from Benfica, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to play for Real Madrid. The Merengues have looked quite vulnerable at the back this season, and they need more quality at the back.

Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are in the twilight stages of their careers, with the latter poised to depart from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Additionally, there are significant question marks surrounding Eder Militao’s fitness, as he has picked up multiple long-term injuries in the last three seasons.

Real Madrid need to start planning for the future, and investing in a quality central defender who can pair up with Dean Huijsen at the heart of the defence should be a priority for them this summer. The Manchester City star could help them tighten up at the back and improve defensively.

The 29-year-old has consistently shown his quality at Manchester City, and he could be open to a new challenge. The opportunity to join the biggest club in the world will be hard to turn down. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has decided to leave the club, and it will not be a surprise if key players decide to follow him out of the club. Recent reports have suggested Dias may also follow suit.

Dias will cost a premium

Manchester City paid £65 million for the player, and they could demand a premium for him, considering his stature in the senior side. Real Madrid will have to pay a substantial sum to get the deal done.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will be disappointed with the way the season has ended for them, and they will be eager to bounce back strongly next term. As they pursue major trophies, retaining their best players will be essential. Selling their best defender in the summer might not be a wise decision.

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Manchester City will hope Dias does not force an exit in the coming months. However, the fact that his agent is actively offering him around underscores the player’s openness to a move