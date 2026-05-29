Brighton & Hove Albion ready to sell Matt O’Riley this summer

Brighton & Hove Albion are ready to entertain offers for 25-year-old Danish international Matt O’Riley in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, and Atletico Madrid have received a boost in the race to sign Matt O’Riley from Brighton & Hove Albion. However, the Lilywhites are behind Atletico and Dortmund in the battle for the 25-year-old midfielder’s signature, as they have advanced their interest in the player.

Matt O’Riley and his Brighton bother

Matt O’Riley has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from Celtic in a deal worth £25 million in August 2024. The London-born midfielder arrived at the Amex Stadium with hype and fanfare surrounding him after an impressive spell with the Scottish giants between 2022 and 2024.

However, an untimely ankle injury hampered O’Riley in his debut season, and Brighton loaned him to Marseille last summer. Fitness issues plagued the Danish international again this term, and he returned to the Amex Stadium midway through the campaign after managing 25 outings and amassing one goal and six assists for the Ligue 1 outfit. However, despite those problems, several high-profile clubs retain an interest in him.

What next for the stricken O’Riley?

Atletico Madrid will dip into the market for a versatile midfielder this summer, as Koke is approaching the twilight of his career. O’Riley, who can reprise any role in the middle of the park, can be a like-for-like replacement for the Spaniard, as he can keep things tight in the middle of the park and provide a creative impetus from the central areas.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Matt O’Riley is understandable. The Lilywhites are scouring the market for a midfielder, as Yves Bissouma will end his tumultuous stint this summer. Additionally, Roberto De Zerbi needs a player who can provide creativity from the middle of the park. The out-of-favour Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder fits the bill and should be a top-notch addition to the Tottenham midfield if he overcomes his fitness woes.

As for Borussia Dortmund, Marcel Sabitzer and Emre Can are on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of their careers. Additionally, Julian Brandt will leave the Black and Yellows as a free agent. So, the Bundesliga giants need an injection of creativity, which O’Riley can provide.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion will demand around £25 million to part ways with the 25-year-old Danish international this summer. Interestingly, the Premier League club’s price tag has not changed in the last 12 months, and a valuation of £25 million makes him an appealing target, provided he can improve his durability.