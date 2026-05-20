Tottenham in transfer tussle to sign Matt O’Riley, face Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund battle

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to add more quality in the middle of the park, and they have identified Matt O’Riley as a target.

Matt O’Riley has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Brighton & Hove Albion, but he could prove to be a very useful acquisition for the club. According to a report by TEAMtalk, Roberto De Zerbi wants to return his former club to sign the midfielder. He will also face competition from Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

The 25-year-old midfielder can operate as a central midfielder as well as a box-to-midfielder. He will add goals and creativity to the team. The opportunity to play for Tottenham could be exciting for him. Furthermore, the chance to work with the Italian manager will be tempting.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can win the race for his signature. It is no secret that they need more quality in the midfield. There were rumours that the player could cost around £25 million last summer. However, after a lacklustre loan spell with Marseille, that value may have tanked.

O’Riley could be a handy addition for Tottenham

O’Riley has two goals and six assists to his name this season. His numbers could improve when he is playing alongside quality players at the North London club. He could develop into an important player for the club. The North London need someone who can drive the team forward and add creativity to the side.

The Denmark international is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. Joining Tottenham will be an exciting proposition for him. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a deal.

Tottenham have been quite poor this season, and they are 17th in the league table. They are looking to secure safety in the Premier League. The North London outfit will need to win the final match of the season in order to stay up. They need to maintain their Premier League status if they want to attract quality players this summer.

However, Tottenham are going through a period of transition, whereas Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will provide him with the opportunity to fight for major trophies next season. That could be an added incentive for the player. It remains to be seen what he decides.