Valencia rule out summer move for Largie Ramazani

Valencia are likely to rule out a summer move for Largie Ramazani, amid concerns about his attitude in the final part of the La Liga season.

Largie Ramazani’s future is once again up in the air, as Valencia are likely to opt out of signing the winger permanently. As per AS, the Belgian attacker’s attitude has caused a rethink in the offices of the Mestalla, as the player is now expected back at Leeds United once his deal ends.

Largie Ramazani gave a good account of himself in a mixed bag season over at Valencia during his loan spell there. Following a bit-part role in the first phase of the La Liga season, the winger roared into life in the second period, scoring five goals out of his tally of six since the end of January.

Valencia were expected to hold talks with Leeds United over a permanent transfer, but their minds have now changed about the 25-year-old winger. The Premier League side had set a €10-12 million asking price to sell the attacker, largely unwanted by Daniel Farke, and it appears the pricing is not a problem for the La Liga side.

Why are Valencia opting out of the Largie Ramazani race?

The Spanish club are concerned about the player’s attitude, and they were unhappy about his conduct in the final part of the season. Ramazani was benched for the final four games of the campaign, and the player’s overall behaviour in that period was not appreciated by the club.

Leeds United are keen to sell Ramazani, and for large periods, Valencia appeared like his probable destination in the summer. However, the La Liga side are now opting out of signing the player, while they are more focused on signing a new right winger after Diego Lopez’s injury, which will keep him out until the new year.

What next for Largie Ramazani?

Leeds United are already looking out for wide attackers that would suit their current system, which rarely tends to play with wingers. From a stylistic point of view, Ramazani is a misfit in Farke’s team, while the club’s search for new attackers signals their intention to sell. With Valencia out of the picture as things stand, the Premier League side will wait to see if other suitors emerge.

The report also states that there is still a chance Valencia could change their mind over the 25-year-old Leeds United winger’s pursuit, meaning they could still explore a move provided they get new players in for other essential positions. At the moment, Ramazani does not have other suitors lining up approaches, which could potentially change once the summer window progresses.