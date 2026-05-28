Manchester City register interest in Alexander Nubel

Manchester City will look to sign 29-year-old German international Alexander Nubel from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Sport BILD, as relayed by Sport Witness, Alexander Nubel is the subject of interest from Manchester City. The Premier League giants are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the coming months amid uncertainties surrounding James Trafford’s long-term future.

The Citizens have already registered their interest in the Bayern Munich outcast, but they face stiff competition from Juventus for his signature. Meanwhile, the Bundesliga champions will demand around €10-15 million to part ways with Nubel in the upcoming transfer window.

Alexander Nubel and his situation

Alexander Nubel has had to bide his time since joining Bayern Munich from FC Schalke 04 in July 2020. Many felt the Bavarian giants had repeated history by signing another goalkeeper from Schalke, having seen Manuel Neuer go from a promising prospect to one of the greatest shot-stoppers of all time.

However, Nubel has barely featured for Bayern Munich, managing only four appearances thus far. Instead, the 29-year-old has spent the last half a decade on loan with AS Monaco and VfB Stuttgart. The spell with Stuttgart, in particular, has seen the German international make exponential progress while provoking the interest of several well-known clubs, including Manchester City.

Will Nubel move to the Premier League soon?

Manchester City’s interest in Alexander Nubel makes sense. The Citizens are scouring the market for a goalkeeper as they may have to part ways with James Trafford in the off-season. The English shot-stopper has grown increasingly frustrated this season and may push for a summer exit, as he has been Gianluigi Donnarumma’s deputy.

So, they must dip into the market for a goalkeeper, with several candidates, including Pierce Charles, emerging on the club’s wishlist. However, Nubel is also a viable target, as his consistent displays at Stuttgart have proven he can step up to elite competition, reducing transition risk compared to untested alternatives.

Bayern Munich’s asking price of €10-15 million adds to his appeal, and Manchester City should have no qualms about paying the required fee. However, with Juventus also involved in the battle for his signature, the final decision will come down to which club can offer him regular game time. City’s path to securing Nubel hinges on persuading the 29-year-old that he can challenge Donnarumma for the top spot.