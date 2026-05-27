Manchester City eyeing Cole Palmer for summer transfer

Manchester City are ready to knock on the doors of Chelsea to re-sign Cole Palmer this summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester City are plotting a raid on Chelsea for the services of Cole Palmer. They are prepared to offer close to €100 million to bring the English international back to the club. Enzo Maresca, who is expected to become the next City boss, could play a massive part in a potential move.

Palmer came up the ranks and made a name for himself while playing for Pep Guardiola’s team before joining Chelsea in the summer of 2023 in search of a prominent role. The move to the London club gave him the opportunity to establish himself as one of the best attackers in the Premier League.

However, things haven’t been that great for him over the last 12 months. Chelsea’s struggles haven’t helped him, and since he hasn’t been in the best of form, Thomas Tuchel left him out of the England squad. Palmer is now considering a change in scenery to get his career back on track.

Palmer could return to Manchester City

The 24-year-old could end up parting ways with Chelsea despite having a contract that runs until 2033. He could return to Manchester City, who are keen on re-signing him. Enzo Maresca, who is set to take charge at the Manchester-based club, is keen on reuniting with him.

Palmer enjoyed a lot of success under the Italian at Chelsea and could seriously consider a reunion. With Bernardo Silva leaving, he could certainly have a very prominent role at his former club. Not only will he help them replace Silva, but he could also add depth on the right flank.

The English international alongside Erling Haaland could end up being one of the most destructive duos in the world. While the Blues would be reluctant to sell, they do not have any European football for next season, making things very difficult for them. Meanwhile, an offer close to €100 million will certainly make them think twice.