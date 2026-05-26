Tottenham lead race to sign Nicolo Fagioli, launch move

Tottenham Hotspur are in pole position to sign Fiorentina midfield mainstay Nicolo Fagioli this summer.

According to Corriere Fiorentino via SportWitness, Nicolo Fagioli has found himself on the wishlist of Tottenham, who are looking to add more technicality to their midfield. Having secured their Premier League status, Spurs have now stepped up their efforts to sign the Fiorentina midfielder.

While they will have to compete with AC Milan, the North London club have already made a move for the 25-year-old. They are currently leading the race for the signature of the Italian international.

Fagioli joined Fiorentina at the start of 2025 on an initial loan deal after things didn’t work out for him at Juventus. On the back of his impressive performances, La Viola made the move permanent in the summer.

While he wasn’t at his best in the first half, the former Juventus star was one of their standout performers in the second half. He helped them climb up the table and secure a 15th-placed finish at the end.

He was involved in a total of 45 matches across competitions and even contributed towards six goals. His impressive performances have placed him at AC Milan and Tottenham. Both clubs seek more quality in the centre of the park. They want a technically gifted player who can help them better control the tempo of games, and Fagioli is considered an ideal fit.

Spurs step up their pursuit of Fagioli

Spurs have already made a move and are currently in pole position to sign him. However, the report doesn’t give any specific details of what they have done. Robert De Zerbi is believed to be the one driving Tottenham’s interest.

The Italian manager is a massive admirer of the 25-year-old, who can easily be an upgrade on quite a few of their current options. While he has been playing in a deeper role at Fiorentina, Fagioli featured as an attacking midfielder for Juventus. His versatility will certainly give De Zerbi quite a few tactical options.

He could form a dependable midfield core alongside Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Pape Matar Sarr for the long run. Meanwhile, Fiorentina are reluctant to let him go, as director Fabio Paratici considers him an integral part of his plans. However, a significant financial offer will be difficult to turn down. With his contract running out in 2028, this summer is the best possible time to make a profit on him.