Solly March poised to leave Brighton & Hove Albion this summer amid Premier League links

Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham and Newcastle United’s chances of signing Brighton & Hove Albion winger Solly March have been boosted.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham and Newcastle United are all keen on signing Solly March. Brighton have agreed to let the veteran winger leave the club this summer, which has significantly boosted the chances of the interested club.

While the Seagulls had an option to extend his current deal by another 12 months, they have decided to let him leave as a free agent in the summer after a 13-year-long stint at AMEX Stadium. The decision has been made following talks between the player and the club. Talks from March’s camp were led by his agent, Tony Finnigan.

Now that the 31-year-old is ready to leave the club, a host of top clubs in England are after his signature. March last played an important role at Brighton during the 2022/23 season when he finished with eight goals and 10 assists in 39 outings.

Post that, things haven’t been that great for the English winger, who has constantly been out with a knee injury. While he still has a lot of football left in him, betting on someone who has struggled to stay fit over the last three seasons will be a massive risk.

Multiple Premier League clubs are after Solly March

But it seems Everton, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Newcastle are willing to take that risk. His versatility, technical quality, and experience are major reasons why all the clubs are interested in signing him.

While he prefers playing on the right flank, he can feature anywhere in attack as well as in a number of roles in midfield. His creativity and professionalism could have a significant impact on all four teams.

With Iliman Ndiaye constantly linked with a move away, March would prove to be a short-term fix for Everton. With Evann Guessand likely to join Crystal Palace permanently, a move for March will only make sense if they fail to land Guessand. His arrival will give them another option on the left flank.

With Anthony Gordon likely to push for an exit, the Magpies do need quality on the flanks, and an experienced campaigner like the Brighton star could be an absolute delight for Eddie Howe. While Samuel Chukwueze is expected to return to AC Milan, Fulham still have enough options on the flanks. As a result, they might not push for March unless there is another departure.