Bayern Munich may offer Alexander Nubel in deal to sign Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon has been linked with the move away from Newcastle United ahead of the summer transfer window, with Bayern Munich vying for his signature.

The 25-year-old England international has been outstanding for the Premier League club, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for any team. German champions Bayern Munich are looking to add more attacking talent, and they view Gordon as the ideal target, according to a report by BILD, which has suggested that they would be willing to include Alexander Nubel as part of a deal to sign the English attacker.

However, it is unclear if Newcastle United are prepared to accept a part-exchange deal to sell their best player. The Magpies have been overly dependent on Gordon this season. Selling him in the summer would be a mistake, even though Eddie Howe has recently alluded to a potential departure.

Newcastle United will look to bounce back after a disappointing season, and they need to keep their best players. For Gordon, joining Bayern Munich represents a step up to one of Europe’s elite clubs. Additionally, recent reports have claimed that he already has an agreement in principle with the Bavarian outfit.

The Englishman will thus look to test himself in Germany and establish himself as a key player for the club. Moving to Bayern Munich would be ideal for him, and he can also settle down efficiently in company of compatriot Harry Kane. Newcastle finished in the bottom half of the Premier League table this season, reinforcing Gordon’s desire for a bigger platform.

Nubel’s loan pattern and Newcastle’s goalkeeper search

On the other hand, Nubel has struggled to get opportunities at Bayern Munich, spending time away on loan in recent seasons. Leaving the Bundesliga giants would be ideal for him. Moving to Newcastle United could be an interesting option for the player.

The Magpies need to find a quality long-term replacement for Nick Pope, and the German goalkeeper would be ideal for them. Recent reports have linked the Tyneside outfit with several goalkeepers, including Ewen Jaouen. However, they will not want to lose their best player in the process.

However, Newcastle may face a tall order to convince Gordon to stay at the club beyond this season. The player has recorded 22 goal contributions this season, and Eddie Howe will need productive players like him to bounce back next year.