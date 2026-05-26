Bayern Munich, Manchester United rival Chelsea in Mike Maignan race

Manchester United and Bayern Munich will compete with Chelsea in the race to sign 38-cap French international Mike Maignan from AC Milan this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, Mike Maignan faces an uncertain future at AC Milan heading into the summer transfer window. Massimiliano Allegri’s departure has left the 30-year-old in limbo, and the situation has opened the window for a move away from the Serie A club amid his links with Chelsea, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich.

How has Mike Maignan fared at AC Milan?

Mike Maignan has established himself as one of the world’s best goalkeepers over the past half a dozen years. The 30-year-old became a household name during his spell with LOSC Lille, and he has continued bolstering his reputation since joining AC Milan from the Ligue 1 club in July 2021.

The French international has made over 200 appearances thus far for AC Milan while keeping 74 clean sheets and conceding 208 goals. However, Maignan’s long-term future is uncertain, with Chelsea, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Three Suitors in the Frame

Bayern Munich will dip into the market for a goalkeeper this summer, as Manuel Neuer is in the twilight of his career. With the veteran German goalkeeper approaching his retirement, the Bavarian giants need a replacement. Maignan has thus emerged as a viable target for Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Chelsea wanted to sign Mike Maignan last summer, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen have been error-prone between the sticks. So, the Blues need an upgrade, and they have identified Maignan as a top target.

As for Manchester United, it is unclear why the Red Devils are vying for a goalkeeper, as Senne Lammens has been top-class since arriving at Old Trafford last summer. While Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir are expected to leave United this summer, they need a new deputy for Lammens instead of pursuing a new first-choice stopper.

Nevertheless, Maignan’s unsettled status at AC Milan may yet tempt one or all three clubs to make a formal move as the transfer window approaches. However, it is unclear how much the Serie A giants will demand to part ways with him this summer.