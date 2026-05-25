Nottingham Forest line up Hayden Hackney swoop

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough during the summer transfer window.

They are looking to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 23-year-old could be an excellent addition. He has impressed in the Championship with Middlesbrough, and he has the quality to succeed in the top flight as well.

Having missed out on promotion with Middlesbrough, it would not be a surprise if the 23-year-old is ready to move on and join a bigger club this summer. He deserves to compete in the Premier League. Middlesbrough lost to Hull City in the final of the play-offs, and they will be disappointed to have missed out on promotion. It will be difficult for them to keep their best players at the club.

It remains to be seen whether Nottingham Forest can get the deal done. According to TEAMtalk, clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Everton are monitoring the situation of the 23-year-old midfielder. However, it seems that Nottingham Forest is best placed to get the deal done.

Where will Hackney end up?

Nottingham Forest survived relegation in the Premier League this season, and the opportunity to play for Tottenham, Crystal Palace, or Everton might be born attractive for the player. However, he needs to choose his next destination carefully. The 23-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not verify him. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

Hackney will add goals, creativity, and control in the middle of the park for Nottingham Forest. He has the physicality and technical attributes for Premier League football, and it remains to be seen whether he can adapt quickly and make an immediate impact. Hackney has six goals and eight assists to his name this season.

The 23-year-old is still relatively young, and he could improve further with coaching and experience. Regular exposure to the Premier League could accelerate his development. If he manages to impress in the top flight, it could help him cement his place in the England national team as well.