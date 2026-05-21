Manchester City ahead of Bayern Munich in Givairo Read chase

Manchester City and Bayern Munich could battle for a common right-back target from the Eredivisie, with both teams eager to strengthen that position.

Feyenoord could brace for offers in the summer for their impressive right-back Givairo Read. The 19-year-old Dutch defensive sensation is attracting massive interest from top teams around the continent, as a report on 1908 states Manchester City could have a slight edge over rival Bayern Munich in the race.

Givairo Read has made a significant mark on some of the top-level suitors he continues to attract interest from as a vital summer window approaches. After an impressive first season in Rotterdam, Feyenoord managed to tie him down last year to a deal until 2029, and they are now expected to demand more than the €35 million that Marseille paid for winger Igor Paixao in January.

Should a club come in with an offer of more than €35 million in the summer, that would break Feyenoord’s sales record. Given that teams like Manchester City and Bayern Munich are interested, there is the possibility of that happening, as the Eredivisie side could brace for incoming offers for Read.

Manchester City’s tactical need

Manchester City are interested in Read, as they are eager to strengthen the right-back slot. Despite strong reports stating Pep Guardiola could leave in the summer, the club are focused on improving their squad, as the right-back position needs competition for Matheus Nunes, with Rico Lewis potentially being shown the door in the process.

Manchester City have been linked with big names like Tino Livramento in the recent past, but given Nunes’s performances, they might not angle for a new starter in the role. Hence, signing someone like Read would make sense from the point of view of adding intense competition and depth in the position.

The report strongly states that Manchester City are currently leading the race for the 19-year-old Dutch defensive sensation. Given his age profile, Read can initially learn the ropes from Nunes before taking over as the first-choice right-back a few years down the line

Will Bayern Munich make their play for Givairo Read?

Bayern Munich have monitored Read as a much-needed addition, as the Bundesliga champions are eager to find a new competitive right-back. Die Roten, like Manchester City, are seeking competition and depth in the position rather than an established starter. Read’s youth and development potential suit their plans as they look to add genuine depth alongside their current options, like Konrad Laimer.

The teenage talent is expected to attract formal offers this summer, though both Manchester City and Bayern Munich are unlikely to pay inflated fees. Feyenoord’s €35 million asking price is steep, but competitive interest from two top European sides raises the prospect of negotiations centring on the club’s valuation.