Bayern Munich talks to sign Givairo Read stall amid Manchester City links

Manchester City have received a massive boost in their pursuit of Feyenoord defensive sensation Givairo Read, as talks with Bayern Munich have stalled.

Following his impressive rise at Feyenoord, Givairo Read is now on the wishlist of some of the biggest clubs in Europe. Manchester City and Bayern Munich are two of the biggest clubs that are after the teenage full-back.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Manchester City’s chances of securing the services of Givairo Read have been significantly boosted, as Bayern Munich haven’t been able to make any progress in negotiations to bring him to Germany.

Read joined the Feyenoord setup in 2023, and in just a year’s time, he got promoted to their first team. He had quite an impressive debut campaign, as he finished with 11 goal contributions. However, a hamstring injury has derailed his progress. He has only been able to make 16 appearances this term.

Despite his injury struggles, the interest in his services remains quite high. While his contract at the Dutch club runs until the summer of 2029, European giants are ready to prise him away. Feyenoord will be reluctant to let go of the 19-year-old, but a significant financial package could do the trick.

European giants battle for Read

Bayern Munich have a long-standing interest in him and have been working on a potential transfer for weeks. However, they haven’t been able to make any significant progress in negotiations. While personal terms with the youngster are not a problem, they haven’t been able to strike a deal with Feyenoord.

The Dutch club’s demands are believed to be way too high for them. It opens up the door for Manchester City to try to lure him away. The Premier League giants haven’t been able to successfully replace Kyle Walker, and they see Read as someone who can fill that void in the long-run.

City certainly have the financial strength to outbid most clubs, but it will be interesting to see if they are willing to meet the demands of Feyenoord. He is firmly on their radar for the summer, and with Bayern in the mix, this is certainly one to keep an eye on.