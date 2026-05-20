Xabi Alonso keen on Kylian Mbappe reunion at Chelsea

Chelsea have appointed Xabi Alonso as their new manager, and the Spaniard will be expected to help them turn things around.

Chelsea have endured a frustrating 2025/26 campaign, and they will miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign. For a club of their stature, it will be a devastating blow. They will look to return to the top next season and fight for trophies once again.

Alonso is already looking to improve the team during the summer transfer window, and he has identified Kylian Mbappe as a target. According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea are preparing a €150 million offer to sign the French international.

The 27-year-old is a world-class player, and he could improve them immensely. Chelsea have been overly dependent on Joao Pedro in the final third. They need more quality in the attacking unit. Mbappe can operate on the flanks as well as centrally. He will add goals and creativity to the team.

The Frenchman could share the goalscoring burden with Pedro and add more unpredictability to the Chelsea attacking unit. Liverpool have been linked with a move for Mbappe as well of late.

Mbappe to leave Real Madrid?

The Real Madrid star has faced his share of criticism since moving to Spain, but his performances have been top-notch. The 27-year-old has scored 41 goals this season, and he has picked up seven assists as well. Real Madrid have not been able to win major trophies this season, which has resulted in criticism of their players.

Recent reports have claimed that Mbappe could leave Real Madrid this summer and join a Premier League club. It will be difficult for Chelsea to convince the player, especially without Champions League football. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Alonso worked with the player during his time as Real Madrid’s manager, and it will be interesting to see whether he can convince the French international to join the London club. Mbappe is playing for the biggest club in the world, and it will be quite surprising if he decide to join Chelsea in the summer.

Also Read: Three players Chelsea should target under Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid are already lacking in the attacking unit, and losing him would be devastating. It is unlikely that they will sanction the 27-year-old attacker’s departure anytime soon.