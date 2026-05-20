Manchester United could tempt Bremer as Juventus future comes into doubt

Manchester United are reportedly set to tempt an established Serie A defender ahead of the summer amid uncertainties surrounding his future in Italy.

Manchester United could be at the centre of a big transfer saga involving a top-draw Serie A defender ahead of the summer. As per Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, the Red Devils are interested in tempting Gleison Bremer to leave Juventus and move to Old Trafford, amid uncertainties surrounding the Brazilian’s future.

Manchester United are expected to make fundamental squad changes, especially with additions aimed at improving the team for the big season ahead. Central defence is a key area for improvement, as new permanent manager Michael Carrick wants a new centre-back in his ranks.

They may have to consider the long-term prospects of strengthening the role currently occupied by Harry Maguire, as Juventus star Gleison Bremer is a major target for the Red Devils. The Juventus defender has been a key component in Turin, although the club are now on the verge of missing out on Champions League football.

Gleison Bremer to leave Juventus?

There is uncertainty surrounding Bremer’s future at Juventus, with the Brazilian reportedly considering his options ahead of the summer. There is a reported release clause in the region of €58 million, as per the report, which could allow an interested club to prise him away from Juventus.

Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in the 29-year-old Brazilian international, although it is Manchester United who are now ready to tempt him with an offer. The idea of playing in England might be enticing enough for Bremer to consider a switch away from Turin, particularly due to the prospect of Champions League football at Old Trafford.

Is Bremer a good choice for Manchester United?

Manchester United will certainly face intense competition if Bremer makes his intentions known. While he is an established star at Juventus, the prospect of playing in the Premier League could prove tempting. The Red Devils could be a solid destination for the 29-year-old Brazilian international.

Manchester United could benefit from a defender of Bremer’s quality and experience. He could also take up the role of Maguire when the England international is eventually phased out, although the club may have to carefully consider the price point given the Brazilian’s age and recent injury record.