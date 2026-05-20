Fulham, Coventry City in transfer tussle to sign Andrej Ilic

Newly promoted Coventry City are set to battle Fulham for the signature of Union Berlin striker Andrej Ilic.

According to a report from Football Insider, Fulham and newly promoted Coventry City are keen on bolstering their attack ahead of next season, and they are set to battle it out for the services of Union Berlin forward Andrej Ilic. With just a year left on his deal, the German club are ready to listen to offers, and both English clubs are looking to make the most out of it.

Ilic joined the Berlin-based outfit in the summer of 2024 from LOSC Lille. While it was an initial loan deal, the move was made permanent last summer. The Serbian international has been one of their standout performers this term. He has been involved in a total of 34 matches and has contributed towards 18 goals (6 goals, 12 assists).

His performances have placed him on the radar of a number of top clubs in Europe. Coventry and Fulham have both taken note of his performances and are now looking to bring him to the Premier League this summer.

While he is known for his aerial prowess and hold-up play, he has impressed one and all with his creativity. The 26-year-old has been the go-to man for Union Berlin in the final third, but they are ready to cash in on him. With just a year left on his deal, they are already bracing themselves for offers.

Premier League duo are after Andrej Ilic

He is not actively pushing for a move, but is unlikely to turn down an opportunity to move to the Premier League. While the German club blocked a winter exit, they will listen to offers this time around, and both Fulham and Coventry have been put on alert.

The Cottagers could end up losing Harry Wilson in the summer, and they are looking at the versatile Ilic as a capable replacement. Even if they do push for another right back, the Serbian could certainly help replace his output.

While Haji Wright has done an exceptional job for Coventry, Ellis Simms and Brandon Thomas-Asante have supported him well in the Championship; they still seek more firepower as they prepare for a return to the top flight. Meanwhile, investing in a striker like Ilic could go a long way in helping them keep hold of the highly sought-after Frank Lampard.