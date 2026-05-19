Denzel Dumfries keen on sealing Liverpool switch

Denzel Dumfries has been heavily linked with a summer move away from Inter Milan in recent weeks.

Denzel Dumfries has been linked with a move to Liverpool, as the outgoing Premier League champions mull over signing a right-back this summer. It is no secret that they need more quality on the right flank.

Even though the Merseyside outfit invested in Jeremie Frimpong last summer, the Dutch wide player has struggled with persistent injury problems. That has forced Liverpool to seek more cover in that area of the pitch.

Conor Bradley has had his fair share of fitness issues as well, and he is currently in the treatment room with a long-term knee injury. Signing another right-back should be a priority for Liverpool heading into the summer transfer window. The experienced Inter Milan defender could prove to be a quality short-term acquisition.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Dutchman will be available for a fee of around £20 million, and Liverpool certainly have the resources to get the deal done. It would be a nominal investment for a player who would add quality, depth, and experience to the team.

The 30-year-old is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to move to the Premier League and take on a new challenge. He has also been linked with Arsenal and Manchester City. The two clubs have been sounded out regarding his availability. It remains to be seen whether they are interested in making a move for the player.

Arsenal and Manchester City linked with Dumfries

Arsenal already have Jurrien Timber and Ben White at their disposal. However, White has been linked with an exit in the summer. If he decides to move on in search of regular playing time, they will need to replace him. The Netherlands defender could be ideal for them.

Similarly, Manchester City have been using Matheus Nunes as a right back. Even though he has done well, the Portuguese international is more suited to the role of a central midfielder. Dumfries could be an interesting option for them. All three clubs will be attractive destinations for the 29-year-old defender. It remains to be seen where he ends up. He will look to compete at a high level, where he can regularly push for trophies.