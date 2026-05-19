Borussia Dortmund ready to sell Karim Adeyemi for €60-70 million

Borussia Dortmund will accept bids for Karim Adeyemi in the summer transfer window amid his links with Chelsea and Manchester United.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in Karim Adeyemi. The two Premier League giants are keen on reinforcing their offensive units by signing a versatile attacker in the coming months and have set their sights on the 24-year-old Borussia Dortmund forward.

The report has revealed that the Bundesliga giants are demanding around €60-70 million to part ways with the Munich native in the upcoming transfer window. Meanwhile, Liverpool may also be in contention to sign Adeyemi, even though the Reds are not actively pursuing his signature.

How has Karim Adeyemi fared at Borussia Dortmund?

Karim Adeyemi has made significant progress since joining Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in July 2022. While the 24-year-old took some time to get going, he has become a regular for the Bundesliga outfit, even though fitness issues have plagued him this term.

Meanwhile, the German international has been in the 2025/26 season, chipping in with ten goals and six assists in 30 appearances across all competitions. Adeyemi’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Chelsea and Manchester United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Chelsea recently joined the race to sign Karim Adeyemi, and the interest makes sense. The Gunners are scouring the market for a versatile attacker amid concerns about Gabriel Martinelli’s form (the Brazilian has managed only one Premier League goal this term). Additionally, Leandro Trossard is on the wrong side of 30, forcing Arsenal to seek a solution from the market.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils need an alternate option for each offensive position as they prepare to return to the UEFA Champions League. While Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have been exceptional this season, Michael Carrick needs sufficient options to rotate his troops and keep everyone healthy throughout a long and gruelling season.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund’s asking price of €60-70 million is slightly excessive, as Adeyemi’s recent injuries pose a concern about his fitness. However, the 24-year-old German international has undeniable quality, and a summer move to the Premier League may materialise if Chelsea and Manchester United are ready to break the bank to secure his services.