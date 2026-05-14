Crystal Palace in transfer tussle to sign Myron van Brederode

Crystal Palace have an interest in Dutch winger Myron van Brederode, with his Belgian club KV Mechelen ready for business at a competitive price.

Myron van Brederode is a name rumbling around Premier League circles as some of the clubs here are eager to explore a deal for the winger. The Dutchman has a reasonable value, as Sports Boom reports, with his club KV Mechelen ready for business at the right price.

Crystal Palace are exploring a deal for KV Mechelen winger Myron van Brederode, with the view of adding players on a reasonable financial investment with a big upside for the future. The Dutch winger has had a decent season in the Belgian league, with 12 goals and assists to his name across all competitions.

Mechelen are demanding a fee close to the €10 million mark, which might end up suiting Premier League sides like Palace. The idea is to bring in a player with a huge upside for the future, and the €10 million would suit their ambitions for the present and future.

KV Mechelen Ready to Sell Myron van Brederode?

The €10 million asking price may not seem too much from a Premier League standpoint, but they are willing to sell the player for as much to help themselves in the market. At the moment, the price would mean a good sale for the Belgian side, which would enable them to reinvest the money back into their playing squad.

Hence, the Belgian side are aiming to attract considerable interest in their talents, such as Van Brederode, as Palace could approach with an offer of some sort. Brighton are also interested, as per the report, and even for them, the idea of paying a reasonable price to sell the player for a large profit in the future is probably the most attractive point in this race.

Who Is Myron van Brederode?

Van Brederode is a player who has come through the AZ Alkmaar youth system before making his first-team bow for the club. He has more than 80 senior appearances for the Eredivisie side before his move to Mechelen last summer.

He has had a productive period there, which might end up netting the Belgian side a healthy profit from the whole transaction. Palace or any other club could have their hands on the winger, who can shine through the right coaching and development plan.