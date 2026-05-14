Virgil van Dijk open to Liverpool exit, wants to leave as free agent and three-year deal at next club

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk could end up joining Turkish giants Galatasaray on a free transfer this summer.

Galatasaray’s pursuit of Virgil van Dijk has received a massive boost, as the Liverpool skipper is open to a move to the Turkish giants, as per Arda Ozkurt via Haber Sarikirmizi. A member of the the Dutch defender’s camp was at Rams Park for a recent league fixture, and he seems to have made his demands known.

The Liverpool skipper is ready to make the move as a free agent, but he is looking for a three-year deal. It can be an initial contract of two years, with an option to extend it by another 12 months if he plays a certain number of games. However, a lot will depend on Liverpool’s willingness to let go of their star defender for free.

Ozkurt said, “Someone from Virgil van Dijk’s management agency was at Rams Park for the championship match. Virgil van Dijk has indicated that he is willing to leave for Galatasaray on a free transfer, but Liverpool’s stance will be decisive. Virgil van Dijk wants a 3-year contract with Galatasaray, consisting of 2+1 years (with a 1-year extension if he plays a certain number of matches).”

Virgil van Dijk has been at Anfield since the start of 2018, and he has been instrumental in their success in the last eight years. At 34, he is on the decline, but he remains an integral part of Arne Slot’s plans. The Dutchman penned a new two-year deal last summer, so there are still 12 months left on his contract.

But the 90-cap Netherlands international could choose to leave this summer in search of a new challenge. There is interest in his services from Galatasaray. The Turkish giants already have a star-studded squad, and they want to further bolster it this summer.

Galatasaray could snap up Van Dijk

The Super Lig champions are looking for a physically imposing centre-back, and van Dijk is a dream target for them. Even at 34, he could significantly bolster their ranks, and his leadership could do wonders for their dressing room. He will be an upgrade on most of the options at their disposal and could form a reliable partnership with Davinson Sanchez.

The Turkish club’s chances of signing van Dijk were significantly boosted after someone from the player’s camp visited Rams Park and made his demands known to the club. While both the player and the Super Lig club are willing to make it happen, a lot will depend on Liverpool and whether they let him leave for free.

Given what Van Dijk has done for them over the years, the Reds could actually open the doors for his exit. But with Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah already leaving, Slot might not want to lose another experienced campaigner in the same window.