Manchester United rekindle move for Jobe Bellingham

Manchester United have reignited their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfield sensation Jobe Bellingham.

Manchester United want to revamp their midfield in the summer, and according to a report from TEAMtalk, the Red Devils have revived their pursuit of Jobe Bellingham, who has been in fine form of late. The Premier League giants could face stiff competition from Spanish giants Real Madrid, who are also keeping tabs on the youngster.

Bellingham didn’t have an easy start to life at the Signal Iduna Park following his £30 million move from Sunderland last summer. However, he has turned it around and has been a constant feature in Niko Kovac’s team in the second half of the campaign. The 20-year-old has started 18 out of their last 20 games.

Overall, he has been involved in 44 games, racked up over 2,500 minutes, and has contributed towards four goals. His strong physical presence, stamina, and versatility have stood out. He still has four years left on his deal at Dortmund, but his consistent performances have attracted a lot of interest.

Bellingham is not actively looking for a move. He is focused on doing his best at the German club, but there is interest in his services from heavyweight Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The Premier League giants wanted to sign him last summer. They internally discussed the possibility, but the youngster chose to follow in the footsteps of his brother Jude Bellingham and ended up joining Dortmund.

Why Manchester United want Bellingham?

United have now reignited their interest in him, as reinforcing their midfield is a top priority for them. With Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte likely to be offloaded, the Red Devils are looking to sign multiple midfielders.

Bellingham is believed to be quite high on their wishlist, as he is a complete midfielder who can feature in the holding role as well as a central midfielder. While he fits the bill, signing him won’t be easy. Real Madrid have been keeping tabs on him, and if they do make a move, things could get tricky, as they already have Jude on their roster.

Meanwhile, Dortmund are reluctant to sell the youngster. They consider him an integral part of their long-term plans, and any transfer will require a significant financial investment from United.