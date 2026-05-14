Daniel Farke has secret weapon in Kofi Amoako chase

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Kofi Amoako from Dynamo Dresden this summer.

Kofi Amoako has impressed in the second division of German football, and Leeds United have been closely monitoring his progress of late.

The Whites are now looking to secure his signature, and manager Daniel Farke is hoping to “use his German contacts” to help get the deal over the line, according to a report by Football Insider.

The West Yorkshire outfit need more quality and depth in the middle of the park despite signing multiple midfielders last summer, and the 21-year-old could be the ideal acquisition. He is a young player with a lot of potential and can develop into a key player for Leeds United.

Amoako is a combative midfielder who will add physicality and defensive cover in the middle of the park. He will help Leeds United tighten up at the back and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom. The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be quite exciting for the young midfielder.

It would be a huge step up in his career. Regular football in England could help him improve further and fulfil his potential. The Whites have the finances to convince the German club, and the 21-year-old will be attracted to the idea of joining them as well. If there is a concrete proposal from Leeds United on the table, the player is likely to be swayed.

Leeds United need to keep improving the team

Leeds United have had a mixed season so far, but have secured their place in the Premier League for another season at the very least. They will look to establish themselves as regulars in the top flight. They need to keep improving the team to match the top clubs and remain competitive.

Investing in talented young players would be a wise decision. If they can sign Amoako for a reasonable amount of money, the investment could prove to be a bargain in future. With the player keen on moving to Elland Road, a summer deal is possible.

The 21-year-old has the physical and technical attributes to play in English football, and he will look to establish himself as an important player for the club. Farke’s contacts in Germany will only make the pursuit of Leeds United easier. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.