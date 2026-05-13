Tottenham, Fulham interested in Lucas Ronier

Lucas Ronier has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks, and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing him.

They will face competition from London rivals, Fulham. According to reports via Sport Witness, both clubs have been watching the Brazilian attack closely, and they could look to make a move in the summer. The 21-year-old has three goals and three assists across all competitions this season, and he has been an important player for Coritiba.

He has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could add a new dimension to the Tottenham attack. The left-footed attacker can operate on either flank, and he will add pace, flair, and unpredictability going forward.

Tottenham need someone who can take on defenders and beat them in one-versus-one situations. They have struggled to break down deep defences this season, and someone like Ronier will add more cutting-edge in the final third. His acceleration, agility, and flair make him a tricky player to handle in tight spaces. His style of play should be a good fit for the Premier League as well.

It will be interesting to see where Ronier ends up. He is a talented player with a bright future, and he needs regular opportunities to continue his development. He should look to join a club with a defined role for him in the starting lineup. He will not want to sit on the bench at a Premier League club.

Tottenham have also been linked with Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United. They have been linked with multiple attacking players in recent weeks.

Fulham is also keen on Ronier

Meanwhile, Fulham have done quite well this season, and they are set to secure a respectable finish in the league table. However, they will be hoping to qualify for the European stage next season. They need more quality in the team in order to take that next step and push for a top-six or top-seven finish. Someone like Ronier could be ideal for them. He would be a long-term investment, and he could develop into a key player for the club.

Coritiba will demand a club record fee for the attacker in the summer. They received €8 million for the sale of Igor Paixao, and any club hoping to sign the 21-year-old will have to pay more than that.