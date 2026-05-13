Newcastle United table bid to sign Luis Suarez, deal difficult

Newcastle United will reportedly look to sign 28-year-old Sporting CP striker Luis Suarez in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Portuguese outlet Record, Luis Suarez is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the coming months and have submitted an offer to land the 28-year-old Sporting CP centre-forward.

However, a summer move will not be straightforward, as the latest report has revealed that the Portuguese giants are “refusing to entertain negotiations below the striker’s €80 million release clause”. That language suggests Newcastle United’s proposal is below the required amount to seal a deal.

How has Luis Suarez performed for Sporting CP?

Luis Suarez has seen his stock skyrocket since joining Sporting CP from UD Almeria last summer. The 28-year-old went under the radar in his formative years and most of his professional career. However, he has become one of the world’s most prolific strikers this season.

The Colombian international has scored 36 goals and provided nine assists in 51 appearances across all competitions thus far in the 2025/26 season. Meanwhile, Suarez’s exploits for Sporting CP have provoked the interest of several high-profile clubs. Newcastle United will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Newcastle United’s interest in Luis Suarez may be perplexing, but it is understandable. While Eddie Howe has three strikers in his squad, Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa have struggled to make their mark since arriving at St. James’ Park last summer, leading to widespread speculation surrounding their futures.

Recent reports have suggested that Woltemade is ready to force a summer move away from St. James’ Park. As for Wissa, the Tyneside outfit may sanction his departure after only one season. So, with William Osula the only other option at Howe’s disposal, the Magpies need a new striker.

However, it is unclear if Newcastle United will have the financial bandwidth to afford a deal worth €80 million to sign the 28-year-old Colombian international from Sporting CP after struggling on the PSR front in the last few years. Additionally, after already failing with two big-money deals for strikers last summer, they may be wary of breaking the bank to secure Suarez’s signature.