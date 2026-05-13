Liverpool line up £45 million move for Noah Sadiki

Liverpool are interested in signing 21-year-old Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki this summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, they are preparing a £45 million move in order to sign the DR Congo international. He has been outstanding for Sunderland since joining the club, and Liverpool could use his physicality and defensive steel in the middle of the park.

They have looked quite vulnerable at the back, and they need a quality defensive midfielder who will help protect the back four and break down the opposition’s attacking moves.

Sadiki is a young player with a lot of potential, and he is a target for Chelsea and Manchester United as well. Sunderland paid £20 million to sign the player at the start of the season, and it will be interesting to see if they are prepared to sanction his departure for £45 million. It is a substantial offer for a young player, and they would get to double their investment.

The young midfielder will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining a bigger club like Liverpool.

Apart from adding physicality and defensive cover in the middle of the park, his arrival would allow Liverpool to use Ryan Gravenberch in his natural role as a central midfielder. The Netherlands international has been shackled with his defensive duties, and he will be desperate to operate with more freedom next season.

The 21-year-old could unlock the true potential of the Liverpool midfield next season. Arsenal have also been linked with Sadiki.

Sadiki on Manchester United and Chelsea radar

On the other hand, Manchester United also need a quality defensive midfielder. Casemiro has decided to leave the club, and Manuel Ugarte has been largely underwhelming. The 21-year-old could fill the void left by the Brazilian international. It would be an exciting opportunity for him, and he would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are keeping tabs on his situation. It remains to be seen how they accommodate him in the starting lineup. They already have Moisés Caicedo, one of the best players in the world at that position. Sadiki will not want to sit on the bench at a top club. He needs to play regularly, and Chelsea will need to find a role for him in the starting lineup.

Having said that, Romeo Lavia could be on his way out of the club. According to recent rumours, the Sunderland star could be the ideal upgrade.