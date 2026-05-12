Everton risk missing out on Wesley Franca transfer this summer

Everton will reportedly compete with Arsenal, Liverpool, and Real Madrid for AS Roma full-back Wesley Franca this summer.

Everton may not be in a position to land AS Roma full-back Wesley Franca in the summer transfer window, as per a report by TEAMtalk. The update has suggested that 22-year-old is “prioritising elite-level competition and wants to continue testing himself on the biggest stage” amid his links with high-profile clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool.

Another report by Spanish outlet Fichajes has revealed that the South American full-back is the subject of interest from Real Madrid. The update has also added that AS Roma will demand araound €60 million to part ways with the youngster in the summer transfer window. The price tag also leaves Everton in a difficult position, as they cannot compete with the financial might of Arsenal, Liverpool, and Real Madrid.

Wesley Franca’s Serie A form

Wesley Franca has established himself as one of the best full-backs in Serie A since joining AS Roma from Flamengo in a deal worth €25 million last summer. Born in Acailandia, the 22-year-old spent his formative years in Brazil, starting his youth career at Atletico Tubarao before graduating from the fabled academy at Flamengo.

The youngster rose in prominence during his spell with Flamengo before AS Roma landed him. The Brazilian has been exceptional this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 38 outings across all competitions. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, including Arsenal, Everton, Liverpool, and Real Madrid.

Wesley Franca Transfer: A viable case for each club

Arsenal will reportedly dip into the market for a right-back in the summer transfer window, as Ben White faces an uncertain future at the Emirates. The English international’s departure will create a vacancy in the right-back department, which the AS Roma star can fill.

Meanwhile, Liverpool wanted to sign Wesley Franca last summer before AS Roma landed him. The continued interest may be somewhat perplexing, but it makes sense. While Arne Slot has two right-backs, they have been injury-prone this season, missing dozens of matches. However, the AS Roma defender’s ability to play as a left-back makes him an appealing target, as he can replace the departing Andrew Robertson while being a cover for the right-back berth.

As for Real Madrid, Dani Carvajal’s long-term future is uncertain, as he has become disgruntled due to a lack of involvement under Alvaro Arbeloa in recent months. Additionally, Trent Alexander-Arnold is still coming to grips with the challenges of playing for Los Blancos. So, Wesley is an option worth considering for Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Everton will reportedly dip into the market for a right-back, as Nathan Patterson has struggled with fitness issues throughout his spell with the Merseyside outfit. Additionally, Seamus Coleman is in the twilight of his career, leading the Toffees to seek a right-back solution from the market.

However, with Everton at risk of missing out on European football after struggling in recent weeks, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Real Madrid are better-placed to sign him. Additionally, those high-profile clubs have the financial bandwidth to afford a big-money deal worth €60 million for the 22-year-old Brazilian international.