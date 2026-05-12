Ederson will sign €5 million-a-year deal if he joins Manchester United

Atalanta midfielder Ederson is reportedly closing in on joining Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Ederson is the subject of interest from Manchester United, and the two parties have an agreement in principle on personal terms. The Red Devils are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a dynamic midfielder in the coming months and have set their sights on the 26-year-old Atalanta mainstay.

The latest update has revealed the contract details, with the South American midfielder set to sign a five-year deal worth €5 million per year in wages. Meanwhile, Atalanta will demand €45 million to part ways with the player, hoping to recoup as much as €60 million with add-ons.

How has Ederson fared at Atalanta?

Ederson has become a household name since joining Atalanta from Salernitana in July 2022. The 26-year-old hit the ground running at the Bergamo-based club, and he has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A in the last four seasons; his exploits have also helped him break into his national side.

The Brazilian international has made over 150 appearances thus far for Atalanta while chipping in with 16 goals and six assists. However, the player’s long-term future is uncertain, as he has entered the final 15 months of his contract. The situation has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United.

Should Manchester United pursue Ederson?

Ederson has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest makes sense, as Casemiro will depart from Old Trafford as a free agent after the 2025/26 season. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has been a liability since joining Manchester United from Paris Saint-Germain 18 months ago.

However, while the 26-year-old Atalanta midfielder is a viable target for Manchester United, they should focus on signing another midfielder alongside the Campo Grande native. While the South American midfielder can play as a holding midfielder, his best performances come as a box-to-box midfielder due to his ball-carrying ability and tendency to constantly move across the pitch.

With the two parties agreeing on a five-year contract with €5 million-a-year wages, he should be a cost-effective addition to the wage bill. However, it is unclear if the Premier League giants are ready to pay €45 million to sign the Brazilian international from Atalanta in the coming months. The price tag is not excessive for a midfielder who can a one-stop solution in the middle of the park.