Chelsea front-runners to sign Robinho Yao Gavi after scouting trip

Chelsea will reportedly look to sign 16-year-old Ghanaian attacking sensation Robinho Yao Gavi from Hakla SC.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Robinho Yao Gavi is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues constantly scour the market for the world’s brightest young prospects, and they have set their sights on the 16-year-old Hakla SC wonderkid during their scouting trips at the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Premier League giants are not alone in the battle for the teenage prospect’s signature, as he is also a target for Napoli, apart from clubs in France, Germany, and Spain. However, the report has revealed that those prospective suitors are behind Chelsea in the battle for his signature.

Who is Robinho Yao Gavi?

Robinho Yao Gavi is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Ghana has produced many world-class prodigies in recent years, with Carlos Baleba, Caleb Yirenkyi, and Edmund Baidoo among those to attract scouts with glowing performances at the club and international levels.

As for Robinho, the 16-year-old has set age-group football alight in Ghana, and he is currently with his country’s Under-17 team at the Africa Cup of Nations. The youngster’s progress has not gone unnoticed, capturing the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Chelsea.

Why are Chelsea interested in Robinho Yao Gavi?

Chelsea’s interest in Robinho Yao Gavi is hardly surprising. The Blues constantly scout for promising prodigies, with BlueCo adopting a youth-driven approach in the market. That does not necessarily mean that the West London club would integrate the player into the first-team squad, as they have also signed many players as a financial investment, selling them shortly after their arrival on a profit.

Nevertheless, Robinho can become a long-term solution in the final third for Chelsea, as the English giants have failed to fill their squad with top-class strikers. With Liam Delap reportedly facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge, the Ghanaian wonderkid can arrive as an alternative to Joao Pedro before staking his claim to become the first-choice striker for the senior side.

The 16-year-old has already drawn comparisons to some of Africa’s great strikers. With the young attacker making his mark through pace, technical ability, and clinical finishing, he has the ingredients to hit the ground at Chelsea and become the undisputed first-choice striker if his upward trajectory continues in the coming years.