William Osula wants to fight for Newcastle United future amid exit links

Aston Villa and Everton have received a blow in their pursuit of Newcastle United forward William Osula, who is determined to succeed at the Tyneside club.

William Osula’s future has been a massive talking point in the last 12 months, as the Danish striker has not had the desired impact at Newcastle United. Aston Villa and Everton are two clubs that are keeping a close eye on him ahead of a potential transfer in the off-season.

But, according to Pete O’Rourke via Football Insider, both Premier League clubs have suffered a blow, as Osula wants to continue at St. James’ Park and fight for his place as a first-choice starter. He is doing everything in his power to earn a starting spot in Eddie Howe’s team ahead of next season.

Osula racked up less than 500 minutes of first-team action in his debut campaign. Things were not looking promising for the 22-year-old striker this term either. However, he has managed to work his way into Howe’s plans.

The English manager has handed him regular starts in recent weeks, and the young striker has repaid the faith with important goals. He has started in each of their last four league outings and has bagged three goals. A number of top clubs are closely monitoring him ahead of the summer. Everton and Aston Villa are two rival clubs that are interested in securing his services.

While the Toffees lack depth in the final third, and Osula could prove to be a great acquisition for the long run. That is because Beto and Thierno Barry have not been consistent enough this season, only impressing in fits and starts. So, Everton need a more consistent option leading the line for David Moyes’s team.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery wants more competition for Ollie Watkins and Tammy Abraham, which is somewhat dubious. With the West Midlands club having two options for the centre-forward berth, adding another striker without selling an existing player will create an unnecessary problem of plenty at Villa Park.

Nevertheless, the latest report has brought bad news for Everton and Aston Villa.While both clubs have their eyes on the Newcastle United attacking prospect, securing his services won’t be easy.

Osula is unlikely to leave Newcastle United

Even though the Magpies have plans to sign a new striker in the summer, Osula has no plans to leave. He intends to fight for his place in the team and is pushing to be a regular starter under Howe.

Since quite a few top names are expected to leave Newcastle, they are less likely to cash in on the 22-year-old. The latest news will also be music to Eddie Howe’s ears, as recent reports have claimed that the English tactician wants to keep the player at St. James’ Park.

While speaking about Osula’s situation, O’Rourke said, “He’s doing everything he can to try and persuade Newcastle that he has a role to play for them in the future after being strongly linked with moves away from St James’ Park in the last two transfer windows. “He’s got his nod now from Eddie Howe in the side and he’s really repaid that faith. He’s jumped ahead of Woltemade and Wissa in recent weeks, so all credit to Osula. He’ll be hoping he can continue this fine form right up until the end of the season. Other clubs are looking at him as well. “There’s been a lot of foreign interest in Osula in the last two transfer windows, and if he continues his fine goalscoring form, that will bring more interest in him as well.”

While the Magpies will sign a new striker, he is likely to come in for Nick Woltemade, who is expected to leave the club this summer. The interest in Osula is only going up with every passing game, but the player seems determined to make it work at the Tyneside club.