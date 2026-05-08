Manchester United rival Crystal Palace in Kodai Sano chase

Manchester United will reportedly compete with Crystal Palace in the race to sign 22-year-old Japanese international Kodai Sano from Eredivisie club NEC Nijmegen this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Kodai Sano is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the upcoming transfer window and have set their sights on the 22-year-old NEC Nijmegen mainstay.

However, Manchester United will not be alone in the battle for the youngster’s signature, as Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Nottingham Forest have registered their interest in him. Additionally, Chelsea owners BlueCo and the dominant force that is City Football Group have also tracked Saino, while Ajax, Feyenoord, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, and Schalke are also vying for his services.

Who is Kodai Sano?

Kodai Sano has established himself as one of the most reliable midfielders in the Eredivisie since joining NEC Nijmegen from Fagiano Okayama in August 2023. Born in Tsuyama, the 22-year-old spent his formative years in Japan and graduated from the youth division at Yonago Kita High School.

The Japanese international has grown in stature during his spell with NEC Nijmegen, and he has enjoyed a solid 2025/26 campaign. Sano has scored three goals and provided eight assists in 37 outings thus far. Meanwhile, the player’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Crystal Palace and Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Crystal Palace wanted to sign Kodai Sano in the winter transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest is understandable, as Adam Wharton’s long-term future at Selhurst Park is uncertain amid his links with several high-profile Premier League clubs. Additionally, recent reports have suggested that Daichi Kamada may depart from Selhurst Park as a free agent this summer. Sano is thus a viable target for Crystal Palace.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils are preparing for a midfield revamp as they prepare for life after Casemiro. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has been a liability since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain nearly two years ago. So, Manchester United must sign multiple midfielders this summer, with Sano an option worth considering.

Meanwhile, the report has not revealed NEC Nijmegen’s asking price, although the valuation should be high, considering the Eredivisie club’s excellent 2025/26 campaign and the player’s stature in the first-team squad. Additionally, with nearly a dozen clubs vying for his signature, the 22-year-old Japanese international will likely move for a substantial transfer fee.