Manchester United make approach for Afonso Moreira

Manchester United will reportedly look to sign 21-year-old Portuguese winger Afonso Moreira from Ligue 1 club Lyon in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Portuguese outlet A Bola, Lyon winger Afonso Moreira is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker ahead of the 2026/27 season and have set their sights on the 21-year-old attacking prospect.

The Premier League heavyweights have initiated their move by submitting an enquiry for the Lyon winger. However, Manchester United will face stiff competition from Bundesliga and Serie A clubs for Moreira’s signature in the upcoming transfer window.

Who is Afonso Moreira?

Afonso Moreira has established himself as one of the best young prospects in Ligue 1 since joining Lyon from Sporting CP last summer. Born in Lamego, the 21-year-old spent his formative years in Portugal, starting his youth career at Cracks Lamego before graduating from the fabled academy at Sporting CP.

However, the Portuguese winger has finally landed on his feet during his ongoing stint with Lyon, and he has amassed eight goals and 11 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions thus far in the 2025/26 season. Meanwhile, Moreira’s progress provoked the interest of several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Manchester United’s interest in Afonso Moreira is understandable. The Red Devils are scouring the market for a versatile wide attacker ahead of the summer as they prepare to compete on four fronts next season. Returning to the UEFA Champions League will compel them to bolster every department, and they need an alternative to Matheus Cunha on the left flank.

Several candidates, including Raphinha, have thus emerged on Manchester United’s wishlist, with Moreira also a viable target. The Premier League giants have already begun their move by submitting an enquiry for the 21-year-old Lyon winger, hoping to secure his services in the summer transfer window.

However, it is unclear how much Lyon will demand to part ways with the 21-year-old Portuguese winger. With Sporting CP entitled to 20% of any future transfer fee, the Ligue 1 giants have to worry about an additional aspect of his departure. It will be interesting to see the kind of money Moreira commands this summer.