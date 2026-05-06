Crystal Palace in transfer tussle to sign Jose Escorcia

Crystal Palace will reportedly look to sign 16-year-old Colombian attacking sensation Jose Escorcia from Atletico Nacional in the near future.

According to a report by Colombian outlet Deportes RCN, Atletico Nacional attacking prospect Jose Escorcia is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the coming years and have set their sights on the 16-year-old winger.

However, the South London club will not be alone in the battle for Escorcia’s signature, as he is also a target for Brighton & Hove Albion. The Seagulls are “close to submitting an offer for the winger” in the coming weeks. Crystal Palace will also make a bid soon, and both clubs are ready to pay around €2.5 million to secure the South American attacking sensation’s services.

Who is Jose Escorcia?

Jose Escorcia is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. The carousel of talent in Colombia has not been as relentless in recent years, but many highly-rated prodigies have still emerged of late. The 16-year-old falls in that category, and he has been exceptional in age-group football in the South American nation.

Escorcia has yet to break into Atletico Nacional’s first-team squad, but he has already established a foothold in the club’s under-20 setup. The Colombian wonderkid has been so impressive in age-group football in his homeland that Premier League clubs are vying for his signature. Crystal Palace will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature in the coming years.

London calling?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Jose Escorcia is understandable. While the Eagles have reinforced their offensive unit by signing several versatile wide attackers in the last 12 months, they may need more quality in the final third if they secure European qualification regularly.

Several young prospects, including Bailey Rice, have emerged on Crystal Palace’s wishlist, with Escorcia also a viable target. The South London club’s Colombian contingent may help them turn the young winger’s head, and regular European qualification can add to the appeal.

However, Brighton & Hove Albion have proven a better breeding ground for young prospects, with several prodigies becoming regulars for the senior side every season. So, the battle for the 16-year-old winger’s signature may be intense as the two Premier League clubs prepare to offer €2.5 million to land him.