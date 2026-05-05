Nathan Ake expected to move to Serie A this summer

Versatile Manchester City defender Nathan Ake is reportedly expected to move to Serie A in the summer transfer window amid his links with AC Milan, AS Roma, and Juventus.

A report by Dutch outlet Voetbal International has revealed that AC Milan, AS Roma, and Juventus are interested in Manchester City defender Nathan Ake. The Serie A giants are keen on reinforcing their defensive units by signing a centre-back in the summer transfer window. Additionally, Pep Guardiola will not stand in his way, having previously blocked his departure from the Etihad.

How has Nathan Ake fared at Manchester City?

Nathan Ake has experienced a rollercoaster ride since joining Manchester City from Bournemouth in a deal worth £40 million in August 2020. While the 58-cap Netherlands international has established himself as a reliable defensive presence for the Citizens, his involvement has steadily reduced in recent seasons.

The Dutchman’s ability to play effectively as both a centre-back and left-back has made him a valuable utility option, yet increased competition has been detrimental to his fortunes. Ake has made over 150 appearances for Manchester City while contributing ten goals and three assists. However, a summer of change is on the cards, with AC Milan, AS Roma, and Juventus vying for his signature.

Nathan Ake Transfer to Serie A soon?

AS Roma will dip into the market for a centre-back this summer as the squad evolution under Gian Piero Gasperini continues. Signing a versatile defender like Nathan Ake will be a step in the right direction, as he can cover multiple positions at the back.

Meanwhile, Nathan Ake has been on AC Milan’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, even though Massimiliano Allegri possesses a competitive defensive unit. The Italian tactician wants more quality in his backline, leading AC Milan to show interest in several candidates, including Joe Gomez. However, Ake represents an established, battle-hardened option.

As for Juventus, the Bianconeri may face defensive uncertainty ahead of the summer window. Recent reports have suggested that Gleison Bremer may depart the Allianz Stadium, while Federico Gatti has attracted Premier League interest, compelling the Serie A giants to seek experienced cover at centre-back.

With Pep Guardiola ready to sanction Ake’s departure, the 31-year-old Dutch defender may be set for an adventure in Serie A. However, UEFA Champions League qualification may become a key factor, with AS Roma lagging behind AC Milan and Juventus on that account.