Manchester United eyeing summer move for Joel Ordonez

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing 22-year-old Ecuadorian international Joel Ordonez from Club Brugge in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Joel Ordonez is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to reinforce their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the summer transfer window, and they are keen on signing the 22-year-old Club Brugge prospect.

The South American defender is highly rated across Europe, and he would prove to be a quality long-term investment for Manchester United. The Red Devils have done quite well this season, and they are set to finish third in the Premier League table. They will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season, and they need to improve the team during the summer window.

United have looked vulnerable at the back, and they need to improve defensively. Signing a quality defender should be one of their priorities. Harry Maguire recently signed an extension with the club, but he is in approaching the twilight of his career and will need to be replaced soon. The Ecuadorian international could be a solid long-term acquisition for Manchester United.

The youngster has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs in recent months, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Ordonez has the quality to thrive in the Premier League, and he could be a player for Manchester United as well. The opportunity to join the Premier League club will be exciting for him.

Ordonez would get to compete at a higher level and push for trophies with Manchester United next season. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can negotiate a reasonable deal to sign the player.

Manchester United move could be ideal for Ordonez

Ordonez is a young player with a bright future, and this is the right time for him to take the next step in his development. Joining Manchester United will help him compete against top-class players and improve further. Regular football in England could accelerate his development.

Club Brugge will not want to lose an asset like him easily, and Manchester United might have to pay a premium to get the deal done. Recent reports have suggested a price tag worth €40 million. The Red Devils will be hoping to do well in the Champions League and the Premier League next season, and they need a deeper squad with more quality. Investing in the Ecuadorian defender would be a wise decision for them.