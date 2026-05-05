Arsenal lining up €100 million move for Endrick

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing 19-year-old Brazilian international Endrick from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Endrick is currently on loan at Ligue 1 club Lyon, and he has done quite well for them. He struggled for regular opportunities with Real Madrid during the first half of the season. It remains to be seen whether the player is keen to leave the club permanently.

Endrick has 8 goals and 7 assists in 19 appearances for the Ligue 1 side this season.

He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and sitting on the bench at the Spanish club will not benefit him. The move to the Premier League could be an exciting opportunity. Arsenal have a rich history of nurturing young players, and they could help him fulfil his potential. According to Fichajes, Arsenal are lining up a €100 million move to sign the Brazilian prodigy.

Endrick would improve Arsenal

Endrick is a world-class talent, and he is highly rated across Europe. He has a bright future ahead of himself, and he could develop into our future star for Arsenal. It is no secret that they need more quality in the final third. The 19-year-old can operate as a centre forward as well as a wide player. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well. Arsenal have invested in players like Noni Madueke, but it has not yielded the desired results.

They will need to improve the quality of their attacking unit if they want to consistently fight for titles and the UEFA Champions League. Adding a dynamic attacker like Endrick would be a solid investment for the future. It will be interesting to see if they can convince Real Madrid to sell the player.

Endrick has the potential to become a star, and Real Madrid might not want to lose a player of his calibre easily. However, they are likely to be under pressure to sell him if they cannot provide him with assurances of gametime.