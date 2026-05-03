Juventus ready to offer Michele Di Gregorio in swap deal to sign Destiny Udogie

Juventus could reportedly offer Michele Di Gregorio to Tottenham in an attempt to sign full-back Destiny Udogie in the summer.

Juventus are planning some important deals ahead of the summer, with a new goalkeeper among the key positions being targeted. They are also looking for a new left-back, with AS Roma Live reporting that the Bianconeri are now willing to offer Michele Di Gregorio to Tottenham in a deal involving Destiny Udogie.

Tottenham could find themselves in a tough position in the market once the season concludes and their fate is sealed. There is still a strong chance for the North Londoners to suffer relegation despite the solid performance against Aston Villa. Even if they survive, many of their key players will mull over their future at the club, especially if they were to receive generous offers from elsewhere.

One of the players who could consider his future is Destiny Udogie, with the full-back expecting approaches from Italy. Back in his home country, Juventus are interested in signing the left-back, as they could make some changes to the position, especially given Andrea Cambiaso has been attracting big interest for some time.

Udogie is reportedly open to making a return to Italy, as per the report, with Juventus now ready to formulate a move for the full-back. The Bianconeri are reportedly willing to offer 28-year-old star Michele Di Gregorio to Tottenham in a deal for Udogie, which may not surprise the North Londoners.

Tottenham are interested in signing Di Gregorio as Guglielmo Vicario’s replacement as they ponder making a change to the post between the sticks. Whether the Juventus star is willing to make the move to North London remains the question, as he would want stability as a priority and not play in the Championship next season.

Why are Juventus selling Di Gregorio?

Juventus are reportedly interested in Alisson Becker from Liverpool, and the possible arrival of the Brazilian international should pave the way for Di Gregorio’s departure. Offloading their current keeper for a full-back target would make sense for the Turin giants from a financial point of view, with the aim being to reduce Udogie’s asking price to a good extent.

Juventus are not planning for life with Di Gregorio as their long-term option, but they might only sell him if they are successful in the pursuit of Alisson. As for Udogie, even his arrival will depend on how they view the position, especially if Cambiaso were to leave in the summer.