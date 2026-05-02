Arsenal front-runners to sign Yan Diomande, hatch ploy to seal deal

Arsenal will reportedly offer a bumper contract worth €8 million per year to 19-year-old Ivory Coast international Yan Diomande to beat the competition to his signature.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande is the subject of intense interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a dynamic wide attacker in the summer transfer window, and they have taken the lead in the battle for the 19-year-old prodigy’s signature.

While RB Leipzig’s asking price of €100 million is the biggest obstacle towards securing a summer transfer, Arsenal will attempt to turn the Ivorian winger’s head in the coming weeks. Diomande currently earns €500,000-a-year wages at the Bundesliga club, and the North London outfit are ready to offer the youngster an €8 million-a-year deal to convince him to move to the Emirates. This aggressive approach reflects Arsenal’s determination to outbid rivals for one of Europe’s most promising young talents.

Yan Diomande and his meteoric rise

Yan Diomande has established himself as one of the world’s most exciting young wingers after joining RB Leipzig from CD Leganes last summer. Born in Abidjan, the 19-year-old spent his formative years in the USA before relocating to Spain. His stint with Leganes, however, lasted only six months before he landed in the Bundesliga, a decision that has proven transformative for his career trajectory.

The Ivory Coast international has been one of RB Leipzig’s most productive attackers this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 9 assists in 33 appearances across all competitions. He has contributed to a goal every 112 minutes, demonstrating elite-level productivity for a teenager. Diomande’s remarkable progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile European clubs, with Arsenal among the most serious contenders for his signature.

Yan Diomande Transfer: What next?

Yan Diomande has been on Arsenal’s wishlist for several months. The continued interest makes sense, as the Gunners are eager to add a productive left winger to their offensive unit. While Mikel Arteta has several attacking options, the recognised left-sided attackers present long-term concerns.

Gabriel Martinelli has struggled for consistency this season, scoring only one goal and managing less than 1,000 minutes of Premier League football. Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard is on the wrong side of 30. Several candidates, including Baris Alper Yilmaz, have thus emerged on Arsenal’s radar, with Diomande also a primary target.

Recent reports have suggested that the Premier League table-toppers are ahead of the competition in the battle for the 19-year-old Ivorian winger’s signature. With Arsenal prepared to offer an €8 million-a-year contract to Diomande, they will hope the upcoming proposal convinces him and accelerates their path toward a summer transfer.