West Ham United rival Leeds United in Gustavo Hamer race

West Ham United will reportedly compete with Leeds United in the race to sign 28-year-old Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer this summer.

A report by Sports Boom has revealed that Sheffield United midfielder is the subject of interest from West Ham United. The Hammers are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the upcoming transfer window. However, they will face stiff competition from fellow Premier League club Leeds United for his signature.

A summer move may be on the cards, as the Itajai-born midfielder will enter the final year of his contract with Sheffield United in a few weeks. So, the Blades may have to cash in on Hamer, with the player eager to test himself at the highest level while still at the peak of his powers.

How has Gustavo Hamer fared at Sheffield United?

Gustavo Hamer has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the EFL Championship in the last two seasons. Born in Brazil, the 28-year-old spent his formative years in the Netherlands, passing through the academies at RKVV Meerburg Zoeterwoude and ADO Den Haag before graduating from the youth division at Feyenoord. However, he has risen in prominence since joining Sheffield United.

Hamer has been with Sheffield United since August 2023, but he has been exceptional in the EFL Championship. The former Dutch youth international has scored seven goals and provided 12 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions thus far in the 2025/26 campaign. Meanwhile, the player’s exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, including Leeds United and West Ham United.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Gustavo Hamer has been on Leeds United’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest makes sense, as despite signing Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff last summer, Daniel Farke wants a player with high productivity in the middle of the park. Several candidates, including Jordan James, have thus emerged on Leeds United’s radar, with Hamer also a viable target.

As for West Ham United, the Hammers are scouring the market for a versatile midfielder amid widespread reports linking Mateus Fernandes with high-profile clubs. While the Irons are hesitant to sell the Portuguese international, they must keep their options open. So, Hamer is an option worth considering for the East London outfit.

Meanwhile, with Hamer ready to test himself at a top-flight club, Leeds United and West Ham will fancy their prospects, provided they avoid relegation from the Premier League. However, it is unclear how much Sheffield United will demand for the 28-year-old midfielder amid uncertainties surrounding his long-term future.