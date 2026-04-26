Leeds United eyeing summer move for Jordan James

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Jordan James from Ligue 1 club Stade Rennais in the summer transfer window.

Jordan James has impressed during his loan spell at Leicester City, capturing the EFL Championship’s Young Player of the Year Award for his creative contributions. The youngster has spent the 2025/26 season on loan at Leicester City but will not remain at the King Power Stadium following their relegation from the EFL Championship.

Despite Leicester City’s struggles, the young midfield prospect has flourished, earning recognition with the Championship’s Young Player of the Year Award. His 15 goal contributions across the campaign have caught the attention of several top-flight clubs.

However, James has made clear his ambition to compete at the highest level and shows no interest in a permanent move to the Championship. Rennes, who own the player, sent him to Leicester on loan with an option to make the move permanent. With his contract situation and clear upward trajectory, the 22-year-old is expected to seek a Premier League move in the summer window.

Leeds United will be able to provide him with the opportunity to compete in the Premier League next season. According to Football Insider, they are actively searching for a creative midfielder who can add both goals and playmaking to their squad. James’s goal-contributing record aligns with Leeds’ midfield recruitment profile. He is a young talent with significant development potential and could establish himself as a key player for the club.

Leeds United could use top talents like James

The Whites are targeting a sustained Premier League presence and recognise the need to strengthen their squad. To compete consistently in the top flight, they must add quality at every position. James represents a valuable long-term investment: he possesses the technical attributes to thrive in English football and has the potential to develop into a creative hub for their attack.

Leicester City will be disappointed to lose James, given his impact this season. However, ambitious young talents naturally seek higher levels of competition, and a move to the Premier League is a logical next step in his development. Meanwhile, Leeds United have other midfielders on their wishlist, including Bilal Nadir.

James will be eager to finalise his future and maintain his momentum on the pitch. Whether Leeds approach Rennes with a permanent deal or loan option remains unconfirmed. What is clear is that Rennes will demand a significant fee, though their willingness to let the midfielder leave mid-season suggests they could facilitate a transfer. With Leeds United’s financial resources and sporting ambition, a deal appears achievable.