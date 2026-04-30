Unai Emery pushing Aston Villa to sign Maghnes Akliouche

Unai Emery is pushing Aston Villa to sign 24-year-old French winger Maghnes Akliouche from AS Monaco in the summer transfer window, facing stiff competition from Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

A report by Spanish outlet Fichajes has revealed that Unai Emery is pushing Aston Villa to sign Akliouche. Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are also competing for the 24-year-old AS Monaco winger. However, the Villans aim to beat the competition by submitting a bid worth €70 million to the Ligue 1 club.

How has Maghnes Akliouche fared as a senior footballer?

Maghnes Akliouche has established himself as one of the best young prospects in Ligue 1 since breaking into the first-team squad at AS Monaco. Born in Tremblay-en-France, the French winger spent his formative years in the country and graduated from Monaco’s youth academy. His breakthrough came in the 2023/24 campaign, and he has continued to impress since then.

The 24-year-old has been solid this season, scoring seven goals and providing ten assists in 40 outings in all competitions. His progress has attracted attention from elite Premier League clubs. Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this summer.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Liverpool are preparing for life after Mohamed Salah and view Akliouche as a potential successor option. The veteran Egyptian attacker will conclude his spell with the Merseyside outfit after the 2025/26 season. While Akliouche’s seven goals this season show promise, scouts believe his overall output could improve with the right support system. Manchester United, meanwhile, want additional firepower for their attacking options as they prepare to compete in four competitions.

Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have performed well for Manchester United, and adding more resources can continue the team’s upward trajectory. Chelsea’s interest in Akliouche is logical given their recent investment in wide attackers that has largely disappointed. Recent reports suggest they are prepared to sell Alejandro Garnacho this summer. The French winger could slot in as his replacement and inject fresh creativity into their wide-attacking arsenal.

For Aston Villa, the signing makes tactical sense. Emery’s side has been over-reliant on Morgan Rogers for attacking output in wide areas. They lack consistent quality and end product from the flanks, issues Akliouche’s seven-goal, ten-assist campaign directly addresses.

With a reported €70 million bid in preparation, Aston Villa believe this sum is sufficient to convince AS Monaco to sell their prized winger. Should they move quickly, a summer transfer to Birmingham could be secured for the young French talent.