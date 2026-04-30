Manchester United eyeing Exequiel Palacios to replace Casemiro

Manchester United will reportedly look to sign 27-year-old Argentine international Exequiel Palacios from Bayer Leverkusen to replace Casemiro this summer.

A report by Spanish outlet Fichajes has revealed that Exequiel Palacios is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the upcoming transfer window as they prepare for Casemiro’s departure as a free agent.

However, Manchester United will not be alone in the battle for the South American midfielder’s signature, as the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is also a target for Manchester City. Meanwhile, the Bundesliga giants will demand around €50 million to part ways with Palacios in the coming months.

How has Exequiel Palacios fared at Bayer Leverkusen?

Exequiel Palacios has established himself as one of the most dependable midfielders in the Bundesliga since joining Bayer Leverkusen from River Plate in January 2020. Born in Famaillá, the 27-year-old spent his formative years in Argentina and graduated from the youth division at River Plate. However, he has risen in prominence during his spell with Die Werkself.

The Argentine international has made nearly 200 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen thus far while chipping in with 15 goals and 17 assists. Meanwhile, Palacios’s progress stimulated the interest of several high-profile clubs. Manchester United and Manchester City are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Manchester United’s interest in Exequiel Palacios is understandable.