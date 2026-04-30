Liverpool ready to pay €80 million to sign Nico Williams

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing 23-year-old Spanish international Nico Williams from Athletic Club in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool need enhanced quality in the wide areas, and Nico Williams could prove to be an excellent long-term investment. The 23-year-old has demonstrated his elite capability in La Liga, and he possesses the technical foundation to succeed in the Premier League as well.

The UEFA Euro 2024 winner has endured a challenging campaign, though he remains a young player capable of delivering a strong recovery. He has registered just 10 goal contributions across all competitions this season, a significant decline from his previous output.

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Nico Williams is NOT happy. He has been taken off and scored only 1 goal in his last 18 games. pic.twitter.com/Tb59OA8S9g — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) April 25, 2026

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are prepared to pay approximately €80 million to secure the player. The Premier League champions seek renewed creative dominance and unpredictability in their attacking play. They have struggled to manufacture clear-cut opportunities consistently this season, and a top-tier wide attacker could fundamentally shift their offensive dynamics.

The prospect of joining Liverpool would represent a significant opportunity for the Spanish winger. He would gain the chance to reset his career trajectory following an underwhelming campaign at Athletic Club. The English move could provide the fresh environment necessary for him to rediscover the form that made him a standout Euro 2024 performer.

Williams would be an expensive addition

The €80 million investment carries substantial financial weight, but Williams is a young player with considerable upside potential who could justify the outlay over time. Mohamed Salah has decided to depart Liverpool in the summer, and the club requires a quality long-term successor. The Spanish winger possesses the creative capacity to fill the offensive void left by the departing Egyptian star.

Williams has attracted attention from multiple Premier League clubs. Consequently, Liverpool will prioritize moving quickly to finalize negotiations and secure his signature ahead of their rivals. The Reds must strengthen their squad significantly in the summer window if they are to mount a genuine title challenge next season. Arne Slot’s squad has endured a frustrating campaign and currently finds itself competing for Champions League qualification rather than Premier League honours.